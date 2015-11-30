Nov 30 DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG :

* 9-month sales revenues on a group level increased by 13.1 pct to 146.4 million euros ($154.74 million) after 129.5 million euros during prior year period

* EBIT loss after 9 months in 2015 of 12.7 million euros (Q1 - Q3 2014: profit 4.2 million euros)

* Q4 2015 will be strongest period of whole year due to seasonal event structure of DEAG

* As far as fiscal 2016 is concerned, executive board assumes that overall there will not be any additional strains from Festivals business unit

For 2016 executive board expects that revenues will continue to rise