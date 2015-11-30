BRIEF-China Mobile says FY net profit rose 0.2 pct
* FY profit attributable to equity shareholders was RMB108.7 billion, up by 0.2%
Nov 30 Naftemporiki Publishing SA :
* Q3 turnover flat at 1.1 million euros ($1.16 million) versus year ago
* Q3 EBITDA loss 493,319 euros versus loss 899,634 euros year ago
* Q3 net loss 841,399 euros versus loss 1.2 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 335,336 euros versus 441,968 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1OzTzwj
HONG KONG, March 23 China's largest telecommunications network operator China Mobile Ltd on Thursday reported a 0.2 percent rise in profit for last year, in line with analyst estimates, and said it had raised its dividend payout ratio to 46 percent.