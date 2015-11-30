Colombia to produce 95 mln tonnes of coal in 2017 - vice-minister
BOGOTA, March 22 Colombia could produce at least 95 million tonnes of coal in 2017, below an initial target of 102 million tonnes, the mining vice-minister said on Wednesday.
Nov 30 CPH Chemie Und Papier Holding AG :
* Manfred Haener is to step down as Chief Financial Officer of CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG, holding company of CPH Group
* Manfred Haener will remain responsible for group's 2015 accounts and financial reporting, and will then leave company in March 2016
* Haener's successor as CPH group CFO will be communicated in due course Source text: bit.ly/1lq6LtD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOGOTA, March 22 Colombia could produce at least 95 million tonnes of coal in 2017, below an initial target of 102 million tonnes, the mining vice-minister said on Wednesday.
March 22 No meetings are planned between management and striking workers at Noranda Income Fund's zinc refinery in Quebec, the second biggest in North America, a union official said on Wednesday, as the work stoppage dragged through a sixth week.