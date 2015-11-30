Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 30 Centric Holdings SA :
* Q3 turnover 164.6 million euros ($173.87 million) versus 249.0 million euros year ago
* Q3 net loss 274,460 euros versus profit 1.2 million euros year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 286,208 euros versus 1.0 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 677,510 euros versus 4.0 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1LIUgP6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9467 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order