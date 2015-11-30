UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 30 Naturex SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 94.3 million euros ($99.6 million)compared to 80.0 million euros a year ago
* 9-month current EBITDA is 38.4 million euros compared to 35.0 million euros a year ago
* 9-month net result is 4.6 million euros compared to 8.3 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1NDSqGM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9471 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.