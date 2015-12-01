Dec 1 Yatra Capital Ltd

* Says net asset value per share increased by 3.84 percent to 7.89 euros ($8.35) as at Sept. 30 from 7.60 euros as at March 31

* Says net loss for period ended Sept. 30 derived from investment activities is 8.07 million euros compared to net profit of 1.91 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1NmR0yE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9452 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)