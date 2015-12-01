BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
Dec 1 Yatra Capital Ltd
* Says net asset value per share increased by 3.84 percent to 7.89 euros ($8.35) as at Sept. 30 from 7.60 euros as at March 31
* Says net loss for period ended Sept. 30 derived from investment activities is 8.07 million euros compared to net profit of 1.91 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1NmR0yE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9452 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.