Dec 1 Tecnotree Oyj :

* Has received a purchase order from a telecommunications operator in West Africa

* To supply Tecnotree Agility Convergent Billing, Unified Product Catalogue, Customer Lifecycle Management, Self-Care and Loyalty & Campaign Management System

* Order is worth $3.5 million

* Deliveries are expected to be completed by middle of next year

