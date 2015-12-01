BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
Dec 1 WH Ireland Group Plc :
* Non-executive Chairman, Rupert Lowe, is leaving company with effect from today
* Tim Steel, a non-executive director and former vice chairman of Cazenove Capital has agreed to assume duties of acting non-executive chairman
* It is intention of board to appoint another suitably qualified non-executive director in due course
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.