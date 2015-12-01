Dec 1 WH Ireland Group Plc :

* Non-executive Chairman, Rupert Lowe, is leaving company with effect from today

* Tim Steel, a non-executive director and former vice chairman of Cazenove Capital has agreed to assume duties of acting non-executive chairman

* It is intention of board to appoint another suitably qualified non-executive director in due course