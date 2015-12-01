Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 1 Tie Kinetix NV :
* Says order intake value for November 2015 amounts to 1.7 million euros ($1.80 million)
* Total order intake includes almost 1 million euros of new services to existing and new clients
* Remaining order intake of 700,000 euros consists of customer contract renewals Source text: bit.ly/1Tq2li8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)