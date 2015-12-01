Dec 1 Tie Kinetix NV :

* Says order intake value for November 2015 amounts to 1.7 million euros ($1.80 million)

* Total order intake includes almost 1 million euros of new services to existing and new clients

* Remaining order intake of 700,000 euros consists of customer contract renewals Source text: bit.ly/1Tq2li8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)