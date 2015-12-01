Dec 1 Heineken NV :

* Heineken completes restructuring of South African and Namibian operations

* Says Heineken, Diageo plc and Ohlthaver & List completed restructuring of their joint operations in South Africa and Namibia

* In South Africa, Heineken now holds a 75 percent stake in DHN Drinks (Pty) Limited ('DHN') and a 75 percent stake in Sedibeng (Pty) Limited

* In Namibia, Heineken now indirectly holds a 29.9 percent stake in NBL

* Says to have paid a total net cash consideration of about ZAR 2.0 billion (about 138 million euros ($146.02 million)) to Diageo for equity and debt positions it acquired in Sedibeng, DHN and NBL ($1 = 0.9451 euros)