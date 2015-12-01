Dec 1 Entra ASA :

* Sells Tollbugata 2 in Bodø and Hans Kiersgate 1 in Drammen

* Tollbugata 2 transaction is based on a property value of 14 million Norwegian crowns ($1.6 million), close to current book values in Entra

* Hans Kiersgate 1 b and c was sold at price 10.5 million crowns, close to current book value in Entra

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6640 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)