BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
Dec 1 Entra ASA :
* Sells Tollbugata 2 in Bodø and Hans Kiersgate 1 in Drammen
* Tollbugata 2 transaction is based on a property value of 14 million Norwegian crowns ($1.6 million), close to current book values in Entra
* Hans Kiersgate 1 b and c was sold at price 10.5 million crowns, close to current book value in Entra
($1 = 8.6640 Norwegian crowns)
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.