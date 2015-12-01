Dec 1 Fitbug Holdings Plc :

* Appointment of Donald Stewart as chairman with immediate effect

* Paul Landau, CEO of unit Fitbug Ltd, and James Ward, interim CFO, stepping down to pursue new business opportunities

* CEO Anna Gudmundson will fulfil Landau's current responsibilities