UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 1 Fitbug Holdings Plc :
* Appointment of Donald Stewart as chairman with immediate effect
* Paul Landau, CEO of unit Fitbug Ltd, and James Ward, interim CFO, stepping down to pursue new business opportunities
* CEO Anna Gudmundson will fulfil Landau's current responsibilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources