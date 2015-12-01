BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
Dec 1 Salling Bank A/S :
* Raises FY pre-tax profit guidance by 16 million Danish crowns ($2.27 million) to 35 - 40 million crowns
* Raises FY core earnings guidance to 50 - 54 million crowns from earlier expected 34 - 38 million crowns
* Raises outlook after Finanstilsynet (Danish Financial Supervisory Authority) informed that hybrid capital instruments shall be classified as equity
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0485 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.