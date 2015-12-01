UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 1 Nireus Aquaculture SA :
* Q3 turnover 53.1 million euro ($56.19 million) versus 55.4 million euro year ago
* Q3 net profit 11.7 million euro versus 2.7 million euro year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 15.9 million euro versus 9.5 million euro year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 8.4 million euro versus 4.2 million euro year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1l4l5sm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources