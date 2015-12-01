Dec 1 Mccoll's Retail Group Plc

* Good growth in total sales up 2.7 pct for quarter and 3.1 pct for year to date 1

* Q4 like-for-like sales down 1.8 pct, a 0.5 pct improvement on prior quarter

* On track to achieve target of 1,000 convenience stores by end of 2016

* Full year LFL sales down 1.9 pct

* Expect results to be in line with board's expectations for year - ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: