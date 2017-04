Dec 1 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group :

* 9-month net profit $156.5 million versus $10.1 million year ago

* 9-month revenue $654.7 million versus $746.9 million year ago

* 9-month EBITDA $488.4 million versus $450.8 million year ago

* Says net income in 9-month has reduced compared to that of H1, due to Russian rouble weakening against US dollar by 10.7 roubles in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon:

