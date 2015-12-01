Dec 1 CeoTronics Audio Video Data Communication AG :

* Prelim H1 revenue about 8.5 million euros ($9.00 million)(up 20.3 pct yoy)

* Consolidated order backlog as of Nov. 30 2015 of approximately 5.8 million euros increased compared to last year by about 9.2 pct

* Sees for FY 2015/2016 slight increase in consolidated sales and a positive consolidated net income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)