Dec 1 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Announces Carit Andersen interim CFO

* Says at end of Jan. 2016, current CFO, Søren Bech Justesen, leaves the company

* Carit Andersen will take over tasks until Serendex finds a permanent solution

* Expects a marketing authorization of Molgradex for treatment of PAP in Europe in 2019 Source text for Eikon:

