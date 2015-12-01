Dec 1 Md Medical Group Investments Plc :

* Announces proposed acquisition of 100 pct of shares in Medica situated in Novokuznetsk (Kemerovo region, Russia), a new region for group

* Will acquire shares for a consideration of 282 million roubles

* Expects to close deal in December 2015 - January 2016, subject to approval by Federal Antimonopoly Service Of Russian Federation