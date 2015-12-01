Dec 1 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS :

* Says Tallinn Administrative Court dismissed appeal of company subsidiaries on advertisement-tax refund claim

* Its subsidiaries appealed against notice of assessment of Tallinn city government refusing to refund advertisement tax paid from June 1, 2011 to July 1, 2014

* Says subsidiaries of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp intend to appeal judgment

