UPDATE 2-Samsung tips best quarterly profit in over 3 yrs as chips soar
* Co forecasts Q1 profit of $8.8 bln, vs $8.3 bln analysts f'casts
Dec 1 Solvay :
* Successfully issues its inaugural USD 1.6 billion of USD-denominated senior bonds
* A first series of bonds with a principal amount of USD 800 million, due December 2020, with a coupon of 3.40 pct, payable semi-annually
* A second series of bonds with a principal amount of USD 800 million, due December 2025, with a coupon of 4.45 pct, payable semi-annually
* These bonds are expected to be settled on Dec. 3
* Bond issuance is to finance part of intended acquisition of U.S.-based Cytec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, April 7 Japanese stocks trimmed gains on Friday morning as the yen jumped against the dollar after the United states launched cruise missile strikes against a Syrian airbase.
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.