Dec 1 Zurich Insurance Group

* Chairman says planning to stand for re-election at next agm, no intention to step down next year

* Chairman says looking for entrepreneurial leader with deep knowledge of insurance industry and ceo experience

* Chairman says has high hopes will be able to finalise process of finding new ceo in relatively short space of time

* Chairman says no intention to change dividend policy

* Chairman says have decided to focus on external candidates for ceo

* Chairman says will make sure zurich can participate in any consolidation in the industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)