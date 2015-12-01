Dec 1 ZetaDisplay AB :

* Received a 6 million Swedish crown ($690,000) order from a gaming company for the delivery of ZetaDisplay's media platform for Digital Signage and Last Meter Marketing

* Deliveries are to commence in Q4 this year, with final deliveries in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon:

