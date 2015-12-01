UPDATE 2-Samsung tips best quarterly profit in over 3 yrs as chips soar
* Co forecasts Q1 profit of $8.8 bln, vs $8.3 bln analysts f'casts
Dec 1 ZetaDisplay AB :
* Received a 6 million Swedish crown ($690,000) order from a gaming company for the delivery of ZetaDisplay's media platform for Digital Signage and Last Meter Marketing
* Deliveries are to commence in Q4 this year, with final deliveries in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.6924 Swedish crowns)
* Millennium pacific group - trading in shares of millennium pacific group holdings limited will be suspended at 9:00 a.m. April 7
* Trading suspended pending release of an announcement in relation to inside information of company