Dec 1 TDC :

* Says that Johan Kirstein Brammer, Senior Executive Vice President of TDC Consumer, leaves TDC Group

* Says Senior Vice President Michael Moyell Juul will be acting in role as head of TDC Group's consumer business line

* Says Johan Kirstein Brammer leaves TDC Group as he has accepted a position outside group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)