BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
Dec 1 Tryg :
* Says new management structure replaces current group executive management
* Says affected group executive vice presidents will continue, either as directors of one of new established business areas or will have other jobs within organisation
* Says Trond Bøe Svestad, Group Executive Vice President of commercial, has chosen to leave Tryg in connection with organisational change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.