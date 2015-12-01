Dec 1 Ecsponent Ltd :

* Sees FY HEPS to increase by a minimum of 40 pct from 0.935 cents year ago, resulting in a minimum HEPS of 1.309 cents per share

* Sees FY EPS to increase by a minimum of 100 pct from 1.190 cents for previously reported comparative period, resulting in a minimum EPS of 2.381 cents per share