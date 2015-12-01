UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 1 Ecsponent Ltd :
* Sees FY HEPS to increase by a minimum of 40 pct from 0.935 cents year ago, resulting in a minimum HEPS of 1.309 cents per share
* Sees FY EPS to increase by a minimum of 100 pct from 1.190 cents for previously reported comparative period, resulting in a minimum EPS of 2.381 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources