UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 1 Edel AG :
* FY revenue up 5 percent at 168.3 million euros ($178.2 million)
* FY EBITDA 12.6 million euros versus 13.8 million euros year ago
* FY group profit down at 2.8 million euros vs 3.6 million euros year ago
* FY profit after minority interests was 2.6 million euros (previous year 3.0 million euros)
* Plans again to distribute a dividend of 0.10 euros per share
* For fiscal year 2015/2016, expects a positive business development with sales of 170 million euros and a net profit of 3.4 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9444 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources