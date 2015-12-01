UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 1 DistIT AB :
* Says its subsidiary, Aurora Group Danmark A/S, has entered into long-term partnership agreement with Duracell Nordic AB
* Aurora Group will now manage the majority of the Duracell business in the Nordic region with focus on Nordic e-commerce, Nordic B2B trade and Danish grocery and convenience stores
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources