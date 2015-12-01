Dec 1 Lenzing AG :

* Chairman of supervisory board today approved consensual termination of contract of current CFO, Thomas Riegler, per Dec. 31.

* Nomination committee of supervisory board will recommend that supervisory board appoint, in its meeting on Dec. 10, Thomas Obendrauf as CFO, for three years from 1 March 2016

* Obendrauf is currently CFO of car dealership Wiesenthal Autohandels AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: