UPDATE 2-Samsung tips best quarterly profit in over 3 yrs as chips soar
* Co forecasts Q1 profit of $8.8 bln, vs $8.3 bln analysts f'casts
Dec 1 Johnston Press Plc :
* Johnston Press streamlines management structure
* Five regional MD roles have been removed to improve fast-track decision-making
* Leadership structure is being simplified to maximise operational efficiencies across core functions - Editorial and Sales
* Two group publishing director positions have been created to accelerate delivery of publishing strategy and identify new revenue streams
* Millennium pacific group - trading in shares of millennium pacific group holdings limited will be suspended at 9:00 a.m. April 7
* Trading suspended pending release of an announcement in relation to inside information of company