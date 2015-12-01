Dec 1 Johnston Press Plc :

* Johnston Press streamlines management structure

* Five regional MD roles have been removed to improve fast-track decision-making

* Leadership structure is being simplified to maximise operational efficiencies across core functions - Editorial and Sales

* Two group publishing director positions have been created to accelerate delivery of publishing strategy and identify new revenue streams