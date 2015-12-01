BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
Dec 1 Dios Fastigheter AB :
* Says property Vivsta 3:39, totalling 2,386 sq.m., in Timrå has been sold
* Sale price amounts to 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.38 million)
* Buyers are CBH Förvaltning AB
* Change of possession is on Dec. 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6734 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.