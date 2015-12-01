Dec 1 Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc :

* Credit Suisse Securities Ltd announces that Simon Nixon intends to offer for sale approximately 30-35 million existing ordinary 0.02 pence shares of Moneysupermarket.com

* Sale representing approximately 5.5-6.4 pct of issued share capital of company

* Placing will take place via an accelerated bookbuild, Credit Suisse has been appointed as sole bookrunner in respect of placing