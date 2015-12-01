Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 1 Amper SA :
* Signs deal via its unit Bluesky Pacifico with Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks, unit of Alcatel-Lucent to develop and install 9,700 kilometers of submarine cable in the South Pacific
* Expects cash flow generated by the unit to cover financing of the project
* Cable, named Moana Cable, to use technologies allowing transfer at 200 Gigabit/second
* First cable of 8,000 kilometers to connect New Zealand and Hawaii
* Second cable of 1,700 kilometers to connect Cook Islands and Samoa
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)