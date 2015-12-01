Dec 1 Amper SA :

* Signs deal via its unit Bluesky Pacifico with Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks, unit of Alcatel-Lucent to develop and install 9,700 kilometers of submarine cable in the South Pacific

* Expects cash flow generated by the unit to cover financing of the project

* Cable, named Moana Cable, to use technologies allowing transfer at 200 Gigabit/second

* First cable of 8,000 kilometers to connect New Zealand and Hawaii

* Second cable of 1,700 kilometers to connect Cook Islands and Samoa

