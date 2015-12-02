FOREX-Dollar steadies after U.S. healthcare bill pulled
Dec 2 Looser Holding AG :
* Contract signed for sale of Single Group
* Newly founded Single Holding GmbH is new owner
* Majority owner of Single Holding GmbH is Swiss Industrial Holding AG
* Majority shareholder of Swiss Industrial Holding AG, in turn, is Tim Talaat, the former CEO of Looser Holding AG
* Current management of the Single Group similarly holds shares in Swiss Industrial Holding AG
* Deal constitutes a classic management buyout
* Is expecting a direct cash inflow of around 19 million euros ($20.16 million) from transaction
* Will continue to have a shareholding in Single Group, with about 10 percent of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9423 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
