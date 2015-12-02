Dec 2 Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* Raises 2 million euros ($2.1 million) investment into Swap.com (Netcycler Oy), as part of 5 million investment euros round

* Effective fully diluted ownership of Cleantech Invest Plc in Swap.com stays at 8.0 percent

* Cleantech Invest and all of its affiliated companies own a total of 24.8 pct (fully diluted) of Swap.com after the transaction

