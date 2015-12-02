BRIEF-Al Sagr National Insurance board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends 5 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nAKy0N) Further company coverage:
Dec 2 Cleantech Invest Oyj :
* Raises 2 million euros ($2.1 million) investment into Swap.com (Netcycler Oy), as part of 5 million investment euros round
* Effective fully diluted ownership of Cleantech Invest Plc in Swap.com stays at 8.0 percent
* Cleantech Invest and all of its affiliated companies own a total of 24.8 pct (fully diluted) of Swap.com after the transaction
* Board recommends stock dividend of 8 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nVco8V) Further company coverage: