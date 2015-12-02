BRIEF-Al Sagr National Insurance board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends 5 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nAKy0N) Further company coverage:
Dec 2 Magnolia Bostad AB :
* Starts the sale of tenant-owned homes in Kanikenäsholmen, Karlstad
* Initiates sales in Kanikenäsholmen project, 92 tenant-owned residential units in southeast Karlstad
* Preliminary start date for construction is Q1 2016 and first phase of occupancy is expected during first six months of 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board recommends stock dividend of 8 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nVco8V) Further company coverage: