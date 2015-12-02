Dec 2 Magnolia Bostad AB :

* Starts the sale of tenant-owned homes in Kanikenäsholmen, Karlstad

* Initiates sales in Kanikenäsholmen project, 92 tenant-owned residential units in southeast Karlstad

* Preliminary start date for construction is Q1 2016 and first phase of occupancy is expected during first six months of 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)