Dec 2 BofA Merrill Lynch

* Result of secondary placing of shares in Saga plc

* Acromas Bid Co Ltd announces that it has sold an aggregate of 145 mln ordinary shares of Saga plc representing approximately 13 per cent

* Following settlement of placing, which is expected to take place on Dec. 4 2015, Acromas will hold approximately 32 per cent. of company's issued share capital

* At a price of 200 pence per share Source text for Eikon: