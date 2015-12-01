BRIEF-Gateway Lifestyle updates on acquisition of Sundown Resort, Canberra
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million
Dec 1 Bank Zenit PJSC :
* Says sets first coupon rate for 5 billion rouble ($75.18 million) BO-10 series bonds at 11.00 pct per annum Source text - bit.ly/1PYvbHQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.5100 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million
NEW YORK, April 6 Two Virginia men have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to a $15.3 billion takeover by Intel Corp.
WASHINGTON, April 6 White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said he backed bringing back the Glass-Steagall Act, a Depression-era law that would revamp Wall Street banks by splitting their consumer-lending businesses from their investment arms.