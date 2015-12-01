Mexican bank Inbursa issues 10-yr bond for $750 mln
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
Dec 1 Heineken NV :
* Successfully placed 9-year notes with a coupon of 1.5 pct for a principal amount of 460 million euros ($488.4 million)
* Amount was increased from initial announcement of 400 million euros, bringing total debt maturing in 2024 close to 1 billion euros
* Notes will be issued under company's euro medium term note programme and will be listed on Luxembourg Stock Exchange
* The proceeds from the note issuance will be used for general corporate purposes
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's ANA Holdings Inc , will lease four Boeing 737-800 aircraft while it awaits delayed deliveries of the country's first commercial aircraft in 50 years, the 90-seat Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ), a senior executive told Reuters.
* Lifehealthcare and K2M announce new distribution agreement-lhc.ax