West Virginia lawmakers send medical marijuana bill to governor
April 6 Lawmakers in West Virginia on Thursday passed a bill that would allow patients to use some forms of cannabis for medical needs, state records show.
Dec 1 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :
* Launches placement of up to 500,000 new shares through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure
* Plans to place up to 500,000 new shares from its authorized capital, representing 8.8 pct of company's currently outstanding shares
* Has also granted bookrunners an option to place up to 100,000 additional shares, increasing potential offer size to up to 600,000 shares
* Price of placed shares will be determined after close of bookbuilding period which is expected to end on Dec. 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 6 Lawmakers in West Virginia on Thursday passed a bill that would allow patients to use some forms of cannabis for medical needs, state records show.
* Lifehealthcare and K2M announce new distribution agreement-lhc.ax
* Estia health ltd - update in relation to sentinel portfolio management