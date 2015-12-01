West Virginia lawmakers send medical marijuana bill to governor
April 6 Lawmakers in West Virginia on Thursday passed a bill that would allow patients to use some forms of cannabis for medical needs, state records show.
Dec 1 Theraclion SA :
* Announces investment of a major German bank into its capital
* Says German bank invested into Theraclion capital by acquisition of shares from its historical shareholder, Truffle Capital
* Announces nomination of a new chief financial officer, David Auregan
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 6 Lawmakers in West Virginia on Thursday passed a bill that would allow patients to use some forms of cannabis for medical needs, state records show.
* Lifehealthcare and K2M announce new distribution agreement-lhc.ax
* Estia health ltd - update in relation to sentinel portfolio management