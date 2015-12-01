BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
Dec 1 Polo Resources Ltd
* Update in relation to distributions from Signet Petroleum Limited and other Signet entities
* Has received a cash distribution of $691,000, balance of about $91,000 is expected during Q1 2016, subject to final determination as Signet's activities are wound down
* Co expects a write down of its Signet investment, net of value ascribed to transferred Regalis shares, of about $20.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.