Dec 1 Kinepolis Group NV :

* Belgian competition authority opens additional investigation to assess the takeover of Belgian Utopolis Cinemas

* Belgian competition authority decided on Nov. 30 to start the procedure for an additional investigation of takeover of Utopolis Cinemas by Kinepolis Group

* Competition authority will make a final decision on this case in the course of February 2016 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)