Dec 1 * BNP Paribas launches the disposal of approximately 1.3 million Valeo shares, representing 1.7 percent of valeo share capital.

* The sale is as part of the hedging of a derivative transaction entered into with BpiFrance Participations in connection with an equivalent number of shares representing the total remaining shareholding interest of Bpifrance Participations in the share capital of Valeo.

* The disposal is made by way of an accelerated bookbuilt offering to institutional investors.

* The placement is led by Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank as bookrunner, acting on behalf of BNP Paribas.

(Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)