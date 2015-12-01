West Virginia lawmakers send medical marijuana bill to governor
April 6 Lawmakers in West Virginia on Thursday passed a bill that would allow patients to use some forms of cannabis for medical needs, state records show.
Dec 1 Novo Nordisk
* Says new findings from a network meta-analysis show that treatment with Victoza provides a greater HbA1c reduction and an improved likelihood of reaching glycaemic goals compared to SGLT-2 inhibitors
* The treatment was tested in people with type 2 diabetes who are inadequately controlled with metformin alone or in combination with sulfonylurea, DPP-4 inhibitors or thiazolidinedione
* A new analysis also showed Ryzodeg achieved successful glycaemic control with significantly lower rates of hypoglycaemia and nocturnal hypoglycaemia in patients with type 2 diabetes versus BIAsp 30 and/or a basal-bolus regimen of insulin degludec and insulin aspart1-3.
* For the full releases with references click here here and here here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)
April 6 Lawmakers in West Virginia on Thursday passed a bill that would allow patients to use some forms of cannabis for medical needs, state records show.
* Lifehealthcare and K2M announce new distribution agreement-lhc.ax
* Estia health ltd - update in relation to sentinel portfolio management