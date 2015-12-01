Dec 1 Novo Nordisk

* Says new findings from a network meta-analysis show that treatment with Victoza provides a greater HbA1c reduction and an improved likelihood of reaching glycaemic goals compared to SGLT-2 inhibitors

* The treatment was tested in people with type 2 diabetes who are inadequately controlled with metformin alone or in combination with sulfonylurea, DPP-4 inhibitors or thiazolidinedione

* A new analysis also showed Ryzodeg achieved successful glycaemic control with significantly lower rates of hypoglycaemia and nocturnal hypoglycaemia in patients with type 2 diabetes versus BIAsp 30 and/or a basal-bolus regimen of insulin degludec and insulin aspart1-3.

