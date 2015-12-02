Dec 2 Sable Metals And Minerals Ltd

* Loss and headline loss are expected to be between 1.50 and 2.10 cents per share compared to a loss and headline loss of 4.43 cents per share for comparable period equating to a decrease in loss per share of between 53 pct to 66 pct

