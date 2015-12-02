BRIEF-Al Sagr National Insurance board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends 5 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nAKy0N) Further company coverage:
Dec 2 PSG Group Ltd
* Launch of placing offering
* Placing constituting approximately 3 pct of its issued share capital, to raise approximately r1.5 billion
* Net proceeds from issue of placing shares will be used to facilitate growth in PSG Group's existing investments and to fund additional investment opportunities
* Has already received soft commitments for r700 million.
* Bookbuilding process to be carried out by PSG Capital Proprietary Limited and Merrill Lynch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board recommends stock dividend of 8 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nVco8V) Further company coverage: