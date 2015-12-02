Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 2 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :
* As of Nov. 30, 2015, total registered users on Guts.com and Betspin.com were 251,472, up from 235,107 users one month earlier
* Active real money players for 3-months period September - November were 47,965, an increase of 2,587 players (5.7 pct) compared to August - October
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order