UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 2 Guinness Nigeria Plc :
* Says board has accepted resignation of Yvonne Ike from the board of the company with immediate effect
* Says board has approved appointment of Ngozi Oluwatoyin Edozien as non-executive director Source: nNGE2whxjn Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.