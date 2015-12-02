Dec 2 Unima 2000 Systemy Teleinformatyczne SA :

* Signs annex to its contract with Business Park - "Iris Capital" Sp. z o. o. ska for additional works at "A4 Business Park" business center for 65,710 zlotys ($16,290)

* Total value of the contract increased to 2,877,431 zlotys and the completion date has been set for April 30, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0338 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)